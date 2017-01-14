Paris American Legion Members Move MLK Day Breakfast Closer to Home

PARIS, Ky. (WTVQ)- People in Paris recognized Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.’s efforts in the civil rights movement Saturday morning with the City’s first ever MLK Day breakfast. About 30 to 40 people showed up to enjoy a meal, and each other’s company.

“A lot of people here in Paris travel to Lexington, Mt. Sterling, and Georgetown and all for the breakfast, so instead of us traveling out of town we decided to have it here in town in Paris. And this is our first one, but it definitely won’t be the last one,” Barbara Clark, one of the organizers said.

Organizers say they also hope to encourage young people to attend in the future.