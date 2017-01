VERSAILLES, Ky. (WTVQ)- Funeral arrangements have been announced for 55-year-old John Ward.

According to police, Ward died when a vehicle hit him in Versailles on Lexington Road (U.S. 60).

There will be a visitation for Ward Wednesday from 4 to 6 p.m. at Blackburn and Ward Funeral Home. A memorial service will follow at 6 p.m.

According to his obituary, Ward is survived by a sister, brother-in-law, and several nieces, nephews, and great-nieces and nephews.