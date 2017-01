WOODFORD COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ)- The Woodford County coroner says a man was killed Friday night after he was hit by a vehicle.

The coroner says the victim is 55-year-old John Ward. Investigators say he was trying to cross U.S. 60 (Lexington Road) at Crossfield Drive when he was struck.

Versailles police say a detour was in place for three hours along U.S. 60.

The accident is still under investigation.