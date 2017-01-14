Patchy fog and drizzle overnight into Sunday

It has been a chilly and soggy day, but we’ll see a slight break in the rain overnight. Heavier rain showers have moved out of the area, but there will still be a chance for some drizzle overnight and into the first half of your Sunday. Some patchy fog will develop overnight as well. Now, with temperatures tonight falling right around the mid 30s and continued wet roads, there could be some slick spots as you head out the door tomorrow morning for church services, breakfast, or other events. Through the day we could see isolated showers into the afternoon hours with temperatures warming to the low 40s. Monday will be similar, but warmer with highs in the upper 50s. More showers will move in overnight into Tuesday, so keep the rain gear handy. Some thunderstorms are possible for Tuesday afternoon and evening. Wet weather is likely Tuesday with highs in the low 60s. Showers die down for Wednesday with isolated chances, partly cloudy skies, and temperatures back in the low 50s. Heading into Thursday, temperatures will remain cooler and in the 50s with a very slight chance for showers. Temperatures warm back near 60 on Friday with isolated showers chance and partly cloudy skies. Saturday looks to be dry right now with highs still in the low 60s.

-Meteorologist Elise Dolinar