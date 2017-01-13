Worker Dies After Fall at UK Construction Site

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A construction worker has died following an accident on the construction site of the University of Kentucky Student Center on Avenue of Champions.

A release from UK says the accident occurred shortly after 11 a.m. on Friday.

According to the Fayette County Coroner, the victim is 47-year-old Michael Perschitti. The coroner lists his cause of death as multiple blunt force injuries.

The Lexington Fire Department says he fell about 20-25 feet in the accident.

Perschiti was employed by Kalkreuth Roofing and Sheet Metal of Lexington.

UK says work has stopped on the construction project for the rest of today, and UK Police are on site investigating the accident.