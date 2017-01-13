Winchester PD: Man Set Apartment on Fire to Get Visitors to Leave

WINCHESTER, Ky. (WTVQ) – Police in Winchester have arrested a man they say lit a fire at an apartment building on Buckner Street at about two o’clock Friday morning.

Officers say frank Rayburn, 55 and a resident at the apartment complex, has been charged with arson and wanton endangerment in the case.

According to a statement Rayburn gave police, there were people staying in his apartment that he no longer wanted there so he set the place on fire. Officers believe the people were friends of Rayburn who had been there for a few days.

Investigators are still determining how Rayburn started the fire, and say they have not found any sign of an accelerant yet.

Firefighters say only two of the four apartments had people living in them and that everyone got out safely but the building is destroyed.