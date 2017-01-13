Winchester Martin Luther King, Jr. Celebration

On Monday, the nation will remember and celebrate the life of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., and that sentiment will certainly be in the air in Winchester. Elton Parish and Anyila Chenault come by the studio to tell Katie Solove about the Clark County celebration, and how it came to be.

In 1986 a group of residents in the Winchester/Clark Co. Community joined together to create a Martin Luther King, Jr. committee. This committee wanted to ensure that the community

would come together each year to recognize and or commemorate the life and meaning of what and who Martin Luther King stood for.

The committee wanted to bring unity, peace, equality, and justice; to be a voice for the unheard; to judge people by their character and not by their race, creed, religion, status, power, money or where they came from.

Once the committee was formed they felt it was necessary to have an annual march and celebration, and it’s a tradition that’s continued since then.

Come out to the St. Joseph Fellowship Hall, located at 248 South Main Street in Winchester, and kick off the morning with a breakfast, scheduled at 10:00 a.m., then stay to hear keynote speakers, Ms. Shelia Hill and Mr. Wilbur Hackett.