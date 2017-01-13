Wild Thyme – The Perfect Party Wings

The easiest wings you will ever make. Just throw everything into the crockpot and you’re set! Easy peasy!

INGREDIENTS:

3 pounds chicken wings

2 tablespoons cornstarch

1 tablespoon sesame seeds

2 tablespoons chopped fresh cilantro leaves

FOR THE SAUCE

1/3 cup reduced sodium soy sauce or Tamari which is gluten free

1/3 cup balsamic vinegar

1/3 cup maple syrup or brown sugar

1/4 cup honey

3 cloves garlic, minced

1 tablespoon Sriracha, or more, to taste

1 teaspoon ginger powder

1 teaspoon ground pepper

1/2 teaspoon onion powder

DIRECTIONS:

In a large bowl, whisk together soy sauce, balsamic vinegar, brown sugar, honey, garlic, Sriracha, ginger powder, pepper and onion powder. Place wings into a slow cooker. Stir in soy sauce mixture and gently toss to combine. Cover and cook on low heat for 3-4 hours or high heat for 1-2 hours. In a small bowl, whisk together cornstarch and 2 tablespoons water. Stir in mixture into the slow cooker. Cover and cook on high heat for an additional 10-15 minutes, or until the sauce has thickened. Preheat oven to broil. Line a baking sheet with foil. Place wings onto the prepared baking sheet and broil for 2-3 minutes, or until caramelized and slightly charred. Serve immediately with remaining sauce, garnished with sesame seeds and cilantro, if desired.

