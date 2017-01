FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ)- Franklin County Sheriff Pat Melton alongside County Attorney Rick Sparks announced Friday, two juveniles involved in the kicking of a Frankfort dog face charges of animal cruelty and complicity.

ABC 36 reported earlier this week, video of the incident was shared on social media before being posted to the sheriff’s office Facebook page.

Sparks says due to the confidentiality laws regarding juveniles, few details can be released.