UPDATE: Additional Details in Shooting Death of Jessamine Co. Teen

NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) – Nicholasville Police say they have arrested two men in connection to the shooting death of 15-year-old East Jessamine High School student Leo Travers.

On Friday, at 6:00 a.m., officers say they arrested 18-year-old Tyler Jeffers and charged him with murder, wanton endangerment, tampering with physical evidence, and receiving a stolen firearm. 66-year-old Albert L. McKinney, Jeffers’ grandfather, was also arrested and charged with tampering with physical evidence. Police say McKinney tried to hide the gun that was used in the shooting.

On Thursday, police went to Garden Park at around 7:30 p.m. on a report of gunfire. When they arrived, investigators say they found Leo Travers laying in the road with a gunshot wound. Travers was taken to St. Joseph Jessamine where he was later pronounced dead by the Jessamine County Coroner.

Police say they immediately started working the investigation and were able to develop information that led them to Jeffers and McKinney. In particular, police say they spoke to a young woman who had crashed into a fire hydrant at the scene of the incident. Officers say that the woman told them she had dropped Leo Travers off at the location in order to talk with Tyler Jeffers. Police say they think the woman hit the hydrant because the shooting started within seconds of Travers getting out of the car and she was trying to drive away. According to police, the back window of her car is shattered from gunfire and she’s lucky to be alive.

Nicholasville officer Kevin Grimes says this is the city’s first murder in five years.

1/12/17 11:51 p.m.

