Scattered Rain and Chilly Weekend

Overview: Rain chances continue through the weekend, with high temperatures in the mid 40s. There is a slight chance for a little freezing rain for early Sunday morning, for communities closer to and north of the Ohio River. Milder temperatures return for Dr. Martin Luther King Monday and into midweek next week, with highs back in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Rain chances linger through next week, along with the above average temperatures.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy skies and scattered rain showers continue for Saturday, with a high temperature of 45 degrees.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Cloudy skies and a few rain showers continue, with a low temperature of 33 degrees. Once again there will be slight chance for a little freezing rain for far Northern Kentucky for early Sunday morning.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy skies and scattered rain showers will be possible, with a high temperature of 46 degrees.

SUNDAY NIGHT: A few rain showers will continue, with overnight low temperatures around 39 degrees.

Dr. Martin Luther King Monday: Mostly cloudy skies and mild temperatures return for Monday, with a high temperature of 59 degrees. A few spotty rain showers will be possible.

MONDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy skies and spotty rain will be possible with an overnight low temperature of 55 degrees.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy skies and scattered rain showers continue with a high temperature of 63 degrees.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy skies and a few rain showers continue, with a low temperature of 41 degrees.

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy skies and scattered rain showers continue with a high temperature of 52 degrees.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: A few rain showers will be possible, with an overnight low temperature of 43 degrees.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy skies and a few rain showers continue, with a high temperature of 55 degrees.

