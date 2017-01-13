Red Mile Place Renamed in Honor of Former Vice Mayor Harry Sykes

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – On Friday, Mayor Jim Gray and the Urban County Council announced the renaming of a Lexington street “Harry Sykes Way” to honor the late Harry Sykes, Lexington’s first African American city commissioner, mayor pro tem and vice mayor.

“As we prepare to honor the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, and all of that he did for our country, today we are recognizing the accomplishments of a man whose leadership and service made Lexington a better place,” Mayor Jim Gray said.

Red Mile Place was chosen as the new “Harry Sykes Way” because it is home to many of the city’s services for young people, including the Family Care Center, Lexington Day Treatment Center and Safety City.

Sykes moved to Lexington in 1954 to teach high school mathematics at the original Dunbar High School after playing two seasons with the Harlem Globetrotters. He founded the Lexington chapter of the National Urban League.

Although Sykes passed away in 2012, many of his family members, including his wife, Geraldine, and several of his children and grandchildren live in Lexington, many of them in the First Council District.