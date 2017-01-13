Off-Duty Officer Detains Suspect in Stolen Car, DUI Arrest

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Warren County Sheriff says a man is behind bars, thanks, in part, to an off-duty Bowling Green police officer.

The Sheriff says deputies responded to a report of an injury collision on Cemetery Road on Thursday, near the intersection of Castle Heights Road.

When they arrived, deputies say they found 23-year-old Roy Wyatt, of Glasgow, had been detained by the off-duty officer.

According to investigators, Wyatt was recklessly driving a stolen car when he lost control, left the road and ended up hitting a tree.

Deputies say Wyatt was clearly intoxicated when they found him.  He was taken to the Medical Center for treatment of non-life threatening injuries, and charged with theft by unlawful taking, DUI, criminal mischief, and driving on a suspended or revoked license.

He was taken to the Warren County Detention Center.

