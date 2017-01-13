Memorial to be Held for Leo Travers, GoFundMe Accounts Set Up

NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) – A series of tweets from Jessamine Co. Schools along with staff and faculty members say that there will be a memorial Friday evening in remembrance of Leo Travers, the 15-year-old student killed in a shooting Thursday night.

The Fellowship of Christian Athletes will be meeting at 5:30 p.m. on the East Jessamine High School campus. An outpouring of support has caused the event to be moved inside to the school’s gymnasium.

Leo Travers’ family says that the entire baseball team was at the hospital last night. Travers’ friends and family new him as a great baseball player, and more recently, a wrestler.

Two GoFundMe accounts have also been set up to help offset funeral expenses for the Travers family.

