LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – On Friday, students at Julius Marks Elementary School in Lexington presented the Lexington Police Department with a check in the amount of $1,300 dollars to buy a ballistic vest for one of the city’s police dogs.

Students raised money during a school-wide fundraiser last month.

Police say they will use the money to buy the vest for K-9 “Max”, along with additional equipment for the K-9 unit.