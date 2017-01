Steve Hoffman, Executive Director of the Norton Center for the Arts stops by to give Katie Solove & Troy Thompson a sneak peek at some of the great acts hitting the stage this month including one very special performance from a Grammy nominated artist.

For a full schedule of upcoming performances, visit their Facebook, website or by calling 1-877-HIT-SHOW.

Centre College Norton Center for the Arts is located at 600 W Walnut St, Danville, KY 40422.