Ex-Paintsville Mayor Sentenced to Prison for Theft, Bribery

PAINTSVILLE, Ky. (AP) – A former eastern Kentucky mayor has been sentenced to four years in prison after being found guilty of theft of federal funds, aiding and abetting and bribery.

Media outlets report that 70-year-old former Paintsville Mayor Bob Porter was also ordered Thursday to pay a $4,000 fine. After his release, Porter will spend two years under supervision.

Prosecutors say that from 2009 until 2012, Porter didn’t pay for more than $7,000 worth of utilities services provided to residences that he owned in Paintsville. He was assisted by co-defendant Larry Herald, the former general manager of the Paintsville Utilities Commission. Herald previously pleaded guilty to lying to investigators.

Porter also used thousands of dollars in city and federal funds to pay for personal expenses.

Porter has 14 days to appeal the sentence.

