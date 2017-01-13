Comedy off Broadway – Steve Rannazzisi

Stephen Rannazzisi drops by the studio to visit with Katie Solove ahead of his appearances all weekend at Comedy Off Broadway.

Rannazzisi plays “Kevin,” the League Commissioner on FX’s hit show The League. He was the first one of the group to get married and have a kid, which makes him as close as it gets to an adult in this group. He started the League because he thought it would be fun but now has realized it just means babysitting seven more children.

The actor/comeduian got his first taste of television success in 2003 as a cast members on MTV’s Punk’d. After being recognized on stage by Ashton Kutcher at the Comedy Store in West Hollywood, Steve was quickly signed up for the show. Since then Steve has continued to make audiences laugh in television, feature films and on comedy stages across the country.

Stephen grew up in Long Island, and majored in Theater and Film at the State University of New York at Purchase. After graduation and a short-lived desk job, Stephen left the Big Apple and moved out to Los Angeles to pursue his dream career in entertainment.

Upon arrival, his first job was as a doorman at the world-famous Comedy Store on Sunset Boulevard. It was there that he honed his skills amongst some of the most prolific comics in the business, such as Eddie Griffin, Joe Rogan and Andrew Dice Clay. He also worked hard on his character acting and improvisational skills with The Groundlings School and Comedy Troupe.

In addition to performing stand-up, his credits include guest starring in the FOX series Kitchen Confidential, HBO’s Sex in the City, and NBC’s Third Watch. Stephen has also performed on Comedy Central’s Premium Blend, and appeared in the feature films Summer of Sam and For Your Consideration.

Catch Stephen’s act at Comedy off Broadway, located at 161 Lexington Green Circle, in Lexington. Performances will be held Friday & Saturday, at 7:15 p.m. & 9:45 p.m., along with one show on Sunday at 7:15 p.m.

For more information or to buy tickets, head to comedyoffbroadway.com, or call (859) 271-5653.