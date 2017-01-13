Colder Temps with more Rain Expected for the Weekend

Rain showers and much colder temperatures for your Friday morning commute. Temps will be near 40 degrees today with more rain showers and overcast skies. As temps fall tonight areas of freezing rain and light ice accumulation can be expected into far Northern Kentucky and the Cincinnati metro area. The weekend will be soggy with chances of off and on rain Saturday and Sunday, temps will be in the middle 40’s. Temps are more mild in the low 60’s next week, rain stays in the forecast.

-Meteorologist Eric Burke