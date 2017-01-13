Doug High sits down with Lendsey Carroll and Mary Fehrenbach to talk about the 2016 Distinguished Young Women of Kentucky scholarship program, and their yearly competition happening on Friday, January 13th, and Saturday, January 14th at UK’s Singletary Center for the Arts.

Distinguished Young Women of Kentucky is part of a national scholarship program that promotes and rewards scholarship, leadership and talent in young women in high school.

It’s not a pageant but rather a scholarship program in which the ladies compete in several different categories. A total of 31 high school seniors from around the state will take part in the comeptition.

College scholarships are awarded at the state level ($27,000 will be awarded this year,) and millions in college-granted scholarships are available.

One representative from Kentucky will advance to the national program in Mobile, Alabama this summer where they give away $150,000 in cash tuition scholarships.

The first preliminary round will happen on Friday at 7:00 p.m. A second preliminary round will take place on Saturday at 11:00 a.m., with the finals happening Saturday evening at 7:00 p.m.

The Singletary Center for the Arts is located at 405 Rose Street, in Lexington.

For more information, call (859) 257-4929, follow them on Facebook, or visit their web page.