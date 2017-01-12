Water Outage Shuts Down Clark Co. Public Library

WINCHESTER, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Clark County Public Library closed Thursday afternoon due to a water outage, but say they hope to reopen by nine a.m. on Friday. The library asks if you are planning on going to the library on Friday, please call to make sure they are open and remember there will be no restroom use for a while.

Winchester Municipal Utilities says that a valve broke as crews worked to replace a fire hydrant in the area, causing nearly 50 customers, including the library, to lose water.

Repairs are currently underway, but will require additional valves to be shut.

WMU expects water to be back on between 4:00 p.m. and 5:00 p.m., but say the affected customers will be on a boil water advisory for 24 hours.

