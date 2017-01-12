UPDATE: More Details Released after Missing Nich. Teen Found in Mercer Co.

HARRODSBURG, Ky. (WTVQ) – A missing teenager from Nicholasville was found Wednesday afternoon in Mercer County and two people were charged in connection to her disappearance, according to authorities.

17-year old Victoria Madison Birch went missing January 3, 2017, after getting into a car near Imperial Point Apartments, according to the Jessamine County Sheriff’s Office.

The Mercer County Sheriff says that deputies found Birch after following a tip to a home. When they arrived, deputies say a car pulled up to the home, and then Birch got out of the car and ran into a nearby field. Officials were able to find Birch. Two people in the car, a man and a woman, were charged with unlawful transaction with a minor.

Deputies say Birch knew the two people in the car and was there with them willingly.

The identity of the two people in the car has not been released, and there is no word on when they will appear in court.