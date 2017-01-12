UofL Exhibit Recalls Massive 1937 Flood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) – An exhibit of memorabilia from the massive 1937 flood that hit the region will be on display later this month at the University of Louisville.

The exhibit, called “How High The Water Was – The Flood of ’37”, opens to the public on Jan. 23, the date 80 years ago when the water crested from the flood.

UofL says the exhibit will feature photos, diary entries, documents, news clippings and other items.

The exhibit is being presented by the University Libraries Archives and Special Collections. Its director, Carrie Daniels, says the materials featured in the exhibit tell personal stories of loss, survival and adventure.

The exhibit in the lower level galleries of UofL’s Ekstrom Library will be on display through June 2.

