Unseasonable Warmth, Gusty Winds & More Rain Thursday

Very mild and breezy Thursday morning with a few spotty, light rain showers. Skies will stay overcast today with temps in the middle 60’s, expect a few wind gusts over 40 miles per hour. Scattered rain and even some thunder possible this afternoon and evening as temps will plummet into the 30’s overnight making for a slippery commute for Friday morning. Skies will be mostly cloudy on Friday with colder temps near 40 degrees, more rain is possible. Freezing rain north of the I-64 corridor is likely Friday night into early Saturday morning. Temps will be in the upper 40’s both Saturday and Sunday, rain likely both days. Temps are more mild by MLK Day Monday.

-Meteorologist Eric Burke