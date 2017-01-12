UK Bus Schedules Altered for Martin Luther King Holiday

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Due to the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday, the Blue and White Routes (Lextran 14), the Yellow Night Route, and the Green Route Connector (Lextran 26) will not operate on Monday, Jan. 16. Additionally, the Orange Route (UK HealthCare) and Pink Route (Kentucky Clinic Shuttle) will not run on Monday, Jan. 16.

Parking and Transportation Services will be offering the On-Demand Night Bus on Monday, Jan. 16, beginning at 7 p.m. and continuing until midnight. The On-Demand bus will operate on its regular schedule on Sunday, Jan. 15.

All bus routes will resume regular service hours on Tuesday, Jan. 17. More information about all the bus routes, including maps and schedules, can be found at www.uky.edu/pts/buses-and-shuttles_campus-shuttles.

As a reminder, all campus routes — as well as the Red Mile (Lextran 15) service frequently used by the campus community — are viewable in real time on TransLoc Rider, UK’s GPS-based bus locating system. TransLoc Rider can be accessed at http://uky.transloc.com and via the free Transloc Rider Android and iPhone apps.