SUV Collides with Lexington Fire Truck

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – An SUV collided with a Lexington Fire truck Thursday night on North Broadway near Judy Lane.

ABC 36 News reporter Matt Groves happened to be in the area at the time of the accident. He says someone in the SUV appeared to be injured and was taken away by ambulance. No one in the fire truck appeared to be hurt.

Witnesses say the fire truck was making a U-turn, with its emergency lights on, when the SUV ran into the back of the fire truck.

Outbound North Broadway was temporarily closed while the collision was cleaned-up and investigated.