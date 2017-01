Are you ready to sculpt the perfect beach body? Watch as Lydia Sweetser of Proof Fitness show Meteorologist Eric Burke & Troy Thompson a few moves to get you bikini ready.

Take charge of your fitness journey at one of the two Proof Fitness gyms (located at 4101 Tates Creek Centre Drive, Suite 164, and 230 West Main Street, on the7th floor,) in Lexington.

Get more information by checking out their Facebook page, or calling (859) 559-0230.