RPD: Victim Beaten During Home Invasion in Richmond

RICHMOND, Ky. (WTVQ) – Police are investigating after a home invasion on Maplehill Drive that happened early Thursday morning.

The victim told officers that at around 4:30 a.m., a woman rang the doorbell, and used the name of a person the victim knew. When he opened the door, the victim says three armed men and the woman charged in.

All of the men were wearing ski masks, according to the victim, and one suspect wore black and red clothes.

Police say the victim told them that the group took his 13-year-old son and sat him down, while the men hit the father in the head with their weapons.

One of the suspects had a rifle, while the other two men had pistols, along with a .45 automatic. Police say one of the men fired the .45 into the kitchen wall.

The suspects reportedly took an undetermined amount of money and the victim’s cell phone before running off.

The victim was treated and released from the hospital.

Investigators were able to ping the cell phone and it was recovered along the side of the road.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call (859) 623-1162.