Prison Fight Results in Death of Kentucky Inmate

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) – Kentucky corrections officials say a prisoner has died of injuries from a fight with another inmate earlier this month.

The state Department of Corrections says the inmate died Wednesday of injuries he suffered during a Jan. 4 fight at the Kentucky State Reformatory in LaGrange. Officials say the inmate was taken to a local hospital after the fight.

Kentucky State Police investigators are looking into the fight.

The two inmates involved in the fight have not been identified.

Last month, authorities say an inmate at the same prison was fatally shot by officers during an alleged hostage situation with a prison nurse. State police said the inmate allegedly took the nurse hostage with an improvised weapon.

