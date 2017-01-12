Pets Need Pals – Cindy Brady – Lexington Humane Society

Show regular Ashley Baber, with the Lexington Humane Society, comes to the studio to introduce Katie Solove to the adorable Cindy Brady, who’s looking for a forever home.

Lexington Humane Society is the largest pet adoption agency in Central Kentucky. They educate the community on responsible pet care and the compassionate treatment of all animals, and offer spay/neuter the pets of qualifying families at a low cost.

Ashley also talks up the 10th annual Tails & Ales beer-tasting fundraiser, which will be held on Friday, March 3rd from 7:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. at Griffin Gate Marriott Resort and Spa. Sample beers from across Central Kentucky while enjoying snacks and live music! Dress is business casual. All guests must be at least 21 years of age. Personal pets are not permitted at this event.

To buy tickets, head to http://www.lexingtonhumanesociety.org/events/tails-ales-2017.

For more information on the Lexington Humane Society, visit their website, like them on Facebook, or call (859) 233-0044.