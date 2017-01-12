Man Shot Several Times, Passerby Shot at in Nicholasville

NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ)- Nicholasville police are trying to find the person who they say shot a man several times. They say the victim was found lying in the road around 7:00pm Thursday night on Garden Park Drive.

According to officers, neighbors called 911 after hearing gunfire. Investigators say a woman told officers she was driving on the street when she also heard shots fired. She says she sped her car up to get away, then crashed into a fire hydrant. The woman says while her car was stuck against the hydrant, someone shot at her car several times.

Police say the victim was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.