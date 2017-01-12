Minor Injuries After Multi-Car Collision in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Three vehicles collided with one another on Thursday, but thankfully, only minor injuries for one of the drivers, says the Lexington Fire Department.

Firefighters say the crash happened just before 1:00 p.m. in front of the Herald-Leader building on Midland Avenue between Short Street and Main Street.

According to investigators, a driver crossed the center line, hit a car, and then bumped into a third car, before hitting a tree.

The driver was taken to the hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

No other injuries were reported.