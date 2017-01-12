KY Woman Sentenced to 25 Years for Making Child Porn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ)- A Shelbyville woman was sentenced to 25 years in federal prison for making child pornography.

Back on September 22, 2014, Melissa Torres persuaded two children under the age of 10 to engage in sexually explicit conduct. The 37-year-old took video of the encounter, and distributed it.

Prosecutors say Shelbyville police began investigating Torres after someone found the child porn and reported it to authorities.

As part of the sentence Wednesday, U.S. District Judge Gregory F. Van Tatenhove also ordered Torres to serve a lifetime of supervised release after she completes her prison sentence.