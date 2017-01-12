KY Woman Sentenced to 25 Years for Making Child Porn

0 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:

Tags: , , , , , , ,

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ)- A Shelbyville woman was sentenced to 25 years in federal prison for making child pornography.

Back on September 22, 2014, Melissa Torres persuaded two children under the age of 10 to engage in sexually explicit conduct. The 37-year-old took video of the encounter, and distributed it.

Prosecutors say Shelbyville police began investigating Torres after someone found the child porn and reported it to authorities.

As part of the sentence Wednesday, U.S. District Judge Gregory F. Van Tatenhove also ordered Torres to serve a lifetime of supervised release after she completes her prison sentence.

Share:

Comment on this Story

Related News

gavel law verdict court charges
14 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
Virginia Man Sentenced in Ohio High School Hacking Case
Read More»
1 day ago
0 Comments for this article
Sheriff: Dog Abuse Video Posted on Facebook
Read More»
1 day ago
0 Comments for this article
LPD Releases Video of Hotel Robbery
Read More»
﻿
More News»