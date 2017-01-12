KSP: Drug Charges for Providence Woman Following Traffic Stop

CLAY, Ky. (WTVQ) – State Police charged a Providence woman for possession of methamphetamine after a traffic stop led to her arrest.

Troopers say they stopped Robert Farthing, 56, at about 10:00 p.m. Wednesday on traffic violations in the 2000 block of Fishtrap-Derby Mine Road, and determined he was driving under the influence. Investigators say 44-year-old Kattie Harmon, a passenger in the vehicle, was also under the influence.

When police searched Harmon, they say they found a plastic container with suspected methamphetamine inside of it.

Farthing was arrested and charged with traffic violations, DUI, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Harman was arrested and charged with public intoxication, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Both were taken to the Webster County Jail.