MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) – State Police are asking for help from the public as they continue investigating a missing person case from 1996.

Troopers say Charles C. Massey was reported missing by his family. Police say Massey’s sister spoke to her brother on the phone April 2nd, of ’96, and he hasn’t been seen or heard from since.

Anyone with any information on the case is asked to call (270) 676-3313.