UPDATE: KSP Says Missing Nicholas Co. Teen Found Safe

DRY RIDGE, Ky. (WTVQ) – Troopers have reported that 17-year-old Michelle Frances Hunt, who had been missing since December 13th has been found.

Police say she is unharmed.

No word on where she went, or how she was found.

___

1/12/17 1:10 p.m.

KSP Asks for Help Finding Missing Nicholas Co. Teen

Kentucky State Police are asking for help from the public as they search for a missing Nicholas County teen.

Troopers say 17-year-old Michelle Frances Hunt was last seen on December 13, 2016.

According to investigators, Hunt is 5’3″ tall and 120 pounds, with a medium complexion and two tattoos: angel wings on her left shoulder and a ribbon with religious writing on her left arm.

Police say Hunt was last seen at Blue Licks State Park in Robertson County where she worked as a waitress.

Officers say they believe she is in the company of Ronald Sutton, Jr., and may be in the Shelbyville area.

Anyone with information on Hunt’s whereabouts is asked to call Kentucky State Police at 859-428-1212 or your local Police Agency.