Kentucky pegged as “weakest in U.S.” for animal protection laws

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ)- Franklin County’s sheriff expects updates in the investigation of three juveniles and an elderly dog, kicked in the head on video.

Sheriff Pat Melton notified ABC 36 News of that Thursday afternoon before he talked about the challenges law enforcement faces when it comes to abuse cases like this. The timing of this investigation happens to be during the same week the Animal Legal Defense Fund named Kentucky the worst state in the U.S. as it pertains to animal protection laws for the 10th straight year.

“It makes it extremely tough because the laws are so vague here, you almost have to have an animal in serious distress before you can help it,” says Melton.

The ALDF lists a number of reasons why Kentucky earned the distinction, including “inadequate definitions/standards of basic care”, “felony provisions available only for cruelty and fighting”, and “no felony provisions for neglect or abandonment”.

As for the 16-year-old dog, kicked in the head in Frankfort, it’s okay. Melton says he’s working with the county attorney on the case.