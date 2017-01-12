Healthier Cooking Options – Chef Jeremy Ashby

Show regular, Chef Jeremy Ashby, stops by the studio to show Meteorologist Eric Burke some ways to cook healthier in the New Year.

Chef Ashby helms the kitchen at AZUR restaurant, an innovative restaurant that offers truly unique cuisine, excellent service and European ambiance.

AZUR serves the freshest food with the highest quality ingredients (local whenever possible). Their full service spirits center flows from the interior to the exterior, right into the patio. Chef Ashby and his culinary team create the most innovative menus, while the wait staff delivers exceptional service.

The AZUR experience is not limited to the restaurant – they can also handle your catered events as well. AZUR caters for a diverse range of businesses, from public and private companies to non-profit organizations.

AZUR Restaurant is located at 3070 Lakecrest Circle #550, in Lexington.

For more information, head to azurrestaurant.com or call (859) 296-1007.