Get Fabulously Fit with Ebony “Coach Coop” Cooper and other local personal trainers in Lexington at the 3rd annual Fabulously Fit fitness event in Georgetown this weekend. At this event you can try up to four FREE 15 minute sessions with each trainer and YOU decide which one you like before taking that next step.

Fabulously Fit Event will be held at January 14th at 1555 Georgetown Road, Lexington, KY.

For more info, head over to the event’s Facebook page.