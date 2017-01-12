Georgetown Martin Luther King, Jr. Celebration

Robbi Barber, with Georgetown College, and Willie Gossey, from the NAACP Georgetown/Scott Co. Chapter, come to the studio to tell Katie Solove about Georgetown’s Martin Luther King, Jr. celebration, happening on Monday, January 16th.

This is the 16th year for the MLK March & Program in Georgetown, KY. This year, the program will revisit King’s “I Have A Dream” speech and focus on his lessons about being intentional in efforts to reconcile differences, and work towards racial reconciliation and correcting injustice of all kinds.

Rev. Dr. Derek King, of Indianapolis, IN, the nephew of Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. will be at the event as part of the “Meet the King” event at 3:30p. at the Ed Davis Learning Center, 151 Ed Davis Lane, Georgetown; a march will follow at 4:00 p.m., beginning at the Center and moving through downtown Georgetown and back to the Center.

The MLK Program, where Dr. King will speak, will be held at Georgetown Baptist Church, 207 S. Hamilton Street, Georgetown, KY at 5:00 p.m. Former Miss Kentucky, Clark Janell Davis, will be the vocalist for the program, accompanied by Mr. LeMorris Hunt, Minister of Music at the 1st African Baptist Church. A reception will follow at the Church in the Fellowship Hall.

The days schedule is as follows: