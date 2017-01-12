FCPS Hires Lobbying Firm for First Time in its History

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – For the first time in its history, Fayette County Public Schools will have lobbyists working for it in Frankfort and beyond.

The vote by the Board of Education Thursday night was unanimous to hire Babbage Cofounder to carry the school district’s message to state lawmakers and other leaders in Frankfort and across the commonwealth.

Babbage Cofounder was selected from amongst three finalists who responded to requests for proposals to provide lobbying services. The annual contract amount is $60,750.

“It does matter what Lexington thinks,” said Babbage principal Robert Babbage. “We need to be at the table.”

Thursday’s meeting also included a brief discussion about many potential legislative topics that will have an impact students, staff and families in the Fayette County Public Schools, including pension reform, transportation funding, tax reform and charter schools. No decisions were made.