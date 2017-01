LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A wreck damages part of a Lexington middle school.

Police say a driver in a pickup truck left the roadway and hit the front of Winburn Middle School at around 8:30 p.m.

There was damage to the exterior of the school.

The driver was not hurt.

Police say a maintenance person was the only one in the school at the time.

He was the one who called police.

There is no word on what led to the accident.

Police say the driver passed a sobriety test.