‘Dixie Victory’ Tops Thursday Sale at Keeneland

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Dixie Victory, a winning 6-year-old daughter of Dixie Union cataloged as a broodmare prospect, sold for $100,000 to Willow Wood to lead Thursday’s penultimate session of the Keeneland January Horses of All Ages Sale.

Shawhan Place, agent, consigned Dixie Victory, whose dam is the Grade 1-winning Artax mare Friendly Michelle. A half-sister to stakes winner Bonita Bianca, she is from the family of Grade 2 winner Kathmanblu.

Willow Wood was the session’s leading buyer with its lone purchase.

On Thursday, Keeneland sold 209 horses for $2,489,600, for an average of $11,912 and a median of $5,000. Total sales decreased 22.30 percent from the $3,204,000 for 248 horses sold last year. The average declined 7.79 percent from $12,919, and the median was 31.03 percent below $7,250 in 2016.

Cumulatively, Keeneland has sold 790 horses for $27,479,100, down 18.39 percent from last year when 843 horses grossed $33,672,900. The average of $34,784 was 12.92 percent below $39,944 in 2016. The median of $14,000 was 6.67 percent lower than last year’s $15,000.

R. Glenn Sikura, agent, paid $77,000 for the day’s second-high seller, the 4-year-old stakes-placed Pulpit filly Holy Flame, cataloged as a broodmare prospect. Consigned by Betz Thoroughbreds, agent, Holy Flame is out of the Grand Slam mare Flaming Rose and is a half-sister to stakes winner Tiz a Slam. She is from the family of European and Irish highweight Salsabil (IRE), Group 1 winner Danse Royale (IRE) and Grade 2 winner Essential Edge.

Robertson Q. H. paid $67,000, the session’s top price for a yearling, for a filly from the first crop of Goldencents. Susan M. Forrester, agent, consigned the daughter of the Limehouse mare High School Skinny. She is from the family of Grade 3 winner Halo’s Image.

Four Star Sales, agent, sold 43 horses for $447,300 to be the leading consignor on Thursday.

The January Sale concludes Friday with a session that begins at 10 a.m. ET. The entire sale is streamed live at Keeneland.com.