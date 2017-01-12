District Judge, Two Lawyers Nominated to Fill Fayette Circuit Judgeship

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Judicial Nominating Commission, led by Chief Justice of Kentucky John D. Minton Jr., Thursday announced nominees to fill the vacant Fayette Circuit Court judgeship.

Fayette County is the 22nd Judicial Circuit and the vacancy is in the circuit’s 8th Division.

The three nominees for the judgeship are attorneys Carl Norman Frazier, Megan Lake Thornton and Thomas Lee Travis, all of Lexington. Each earned their juris doctor from the University of Kentucky College of Law.

Frazier has been in private law practice since 2007 and serves as an attorney with the firm of Stoll Keenon Ogden.

Thornton has served as a Fayette County District Court judge since 1997 and as chief regional district judge since 2003.

Travis has been in private law practice for 29 years and serves as an attorney with the firm of Ward, Hocker & Thornton.

The governor has 60 days to appoint a replacement and his office makes the announcement.

The Circuit Court judicial seat became vacant when Judge Thomas L. Clark resigned in November 2016.