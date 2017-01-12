Construction on Bluegrass Music Center Stalled

OWENSBORO, Ky. (AP) – Officials say construction has stalled on the International Bluegrass Music Center in western Kentucky after the Indiana company building the structure filed for bankruptcy.

Owensboro assistant city manager Ed Ray told the Messenger-Inquirer (http://bit.ly/2inmgnK) that work on the $15.3M project halted Tuesday morning and officials aren’t sure when it will resume, though contingencies are in place to make sure the project moves forward. He said it could be weeks before another contractor takes over the project.

The newspaper reports Peyronnin Construction, the Evansville company building the center in downtown Owensboro, filed Monday for Chapter 7 bankruptcy.

The bluegrass center is a joint venture of the city and the International Bluegrass Music Museum board. Plans for the new center include a 500-seat concert hall.

