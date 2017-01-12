Community Pitches in to Expand Jessamine Co. Food Pantry

NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) – A recent blog entry from God’s Pantry Food Bank tells the story of how the community rallied around Paul Huber, the executive director of the Jessamine County Food Pantry since 2012, to expand the facility and provide more food assistance for the families that need it.

With help from several churches, God’s Pantry Food Bank, and a Walmart-Feeding America grant, the Jessamine County Food Pantry now his a bigger and brighter facility, and is able to expand its service opportunities for families in need in the area.

The new facility has increased from one room to three, and is wheelchair accessible, says God’s Pantry Food Bank. Additionally, for the first time, the Jessamine County Food Pantry will be able to hold three shopping sessions a week: Tuesdays, from noon to 3:00 p.m., Thursdays from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m., and Friday from 9:00 a.m. to noon. Clients will be able to shop the pantry like a grocery, choosing which items the need and want to take home.

The blog says that over 9,000 Jessmine County residents live at or below the poverty line. Now, more of them will be able to find help, and stave off food insecurity, thanks to the help of so many in the county.