Chilly Temperatures Return Friday, With More Rain Chances

Overview: A cold front will move across Kentucky tonight, ushering in colder air for Friday and the weekend, with highs back into the 40s. Rain chances continue for Friday and into the weekend. Milder temperatures return for Dr. Martin Luther King Monday and into midweek next week.

TONIGHT: Rain chances continue with an overnight low temperature of 35 degrees, as a cold front moves across the region.

FRIDAY: Scattered rain showers continue into Friday, with a seasonably chilly high temperature of 42 degrees.

FRIDAY NIGHT: A few rain showers will be possible for Friday night, with overnight low temperatures around 36 degrees. A little freezing rain will be possible across Northern Kentucky, closer to the Ohio River, and further north.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy skies and scattered rain showers continue for Saturday, with a high temperature of 48 degrees.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Cloudy skies and a few rain showers continue, with a low temperature of 38 degrees.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy skies and scattered rain showers will be possible, with a high temperature of 47 degrees.

SUNDAY NIGHT: A few rain showers will continue, with overnight low temperatures around 42 degrees.

Dr. Martin Luther King Monday: Mostly cloudy skies and mild temperatures return for Monday, with a high temperature of 62 degrees. A few spotty rain showers will be possible.

MONDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy skies and spotty rain will be possible with an overnight low temperature of 50 degrees.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy skies and scattered rain showers continue with a high temperature of 63 degrees.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy skies and a few rain showers continue, with a low temperature of 49 degrees.

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy skies and scattered rain showers continue with a high temperature of 58 degrees.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: A few rain showers will be possible, with an overnight low temperature of 43 degrees.

THURSDAY: Cloudy skies and scattered rain showers continue with a high temperature of 52 degrees.

-Chief Meteorologist Jason Myers