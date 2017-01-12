Carjacking Suspect Arrested After Pursuit on I-71

CAMPBELLSBURG, Ky. (WTVQ) – A carjacking suspect has been arrested after leading police on a chase on I-71, and crashing in the car he reportedly stole.

Officers say at about 8:30 a.m. on Thursday, a Trooper saw a silver Honda Accord driving fast down I-71 at the 42 mile marker. The Trooper tried to stop the car, but the driver kept speeding south, before getting off the interstate at Exit 28 – only to re-enter I-71 immediately.

Troopers say it wasn’t much longer, at mile marker 27, that the driver crossed all south and northbound lanes of traffic and ran into a ditch. The driver, 35-year-old Justin Bowlin, of LaGrange, reportedly tried running off on foot, but was apprehended after a brief struggle.

While arresting Bowlin, investigators say they discovered he was a suspect in a carjacking in Independence, and that the Accord was the car that was allegedly stolen.

Bowlin was charged with speeding, fleeing or evading police, criminal mischief, reckless driving, wanton endangerment, receiving stolen property, tampering with physical evidence, possession of marijuana, resisting arrest, and multiple traffic violations.

He was taken to the Carroll County Detention Center.