Boots in the Bluegrass – Benchmark Mortgage

Doug High sits down with former Ms. America, Heather French Henry and Marty Preston, owner of Benchmark Mortgage, to talk about this year’s “Boots in the Bluegrass” event, happening on Friday, January, 20th!

Come share in patriotic fellowship among community and our veterans while supporting a good cause!

Every year, “Boots in the Bluegrass” raises funds for worthy charity partners. Since 2013, three mortgage-free home grants have been given to deserving military families, and hundreds of veterans have attended the event free.

Inspirational speakers at this year’s event include U.S. Marine LTC Justin Constantine and Bryan Anderson. Dinner will be provided by Double H BBQ. Attendees will enjoy live auctions, games, raffles, and music by Jordan English.

Doors open at 6:00 pm, located at the Alltech indoor arena located at the KY Horse Park.

Proceeds from the event benefit USA Cares.

For more information, visit bootsinthebluegrass.com, or call 859-977-5576.