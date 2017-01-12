Big Blue Slam – Kentucky Blood Center

Doug High sits down with Martha Osborne, with the Kentucky Blood Center to talk about the upcoming Big Blue Slam, and the general need for blood donations during the colder months.

Winter can be a difficult time for blood banking because blood donations decline when winter weather affects roads, which keeps donors away from donor centers and blood drives.

A fun way to get people interested in donating blood is KBC’s Big Blue Slam, an annual blood battle between Kentucky and Florida Gator fans. The drive runs from Jan. 23-27. Everyone who donates will receive a long-sleeve black Big Blue Slam shirt.

As part of Big Blue Slam, KBC will host the 5th annual Rupp Arena Blood Drive on Tuesday, Jan. 24. Donors can take shots on the court and then give blood in Rupp Arena. The blood drive runs from 10:00 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. No appointments are necessary.

the Kentucky Blood Center is headquartered in Lexington in Beaumont Centre. KBC also has another Lexington donor center located in the Andover Shoppes, as well as donor centers in Louisville, Pikeville and Somerset. KBC also conducts mobile blood drives throughout Kentucky every day.

For more information, head to kybloodcenter.org or call (800) 775-2522.